Niger’s military has asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner as the deadline nears for it to release the country’s ousted president or face possible military intervention by the West African regional bloc, according to an analyst.

The request came during a visit by a coup leader, General Salifou Mody, to neighbouring Mali, where he made contact with someone from Wagner, Wassim Nasr, a journalist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center, told The Associated Press.

He said three Malian sources and a French diplomat confirmed the meeting first reported by France 24.

"They need (Wagner) because they will become their guarantee to hold onto power," he said, adding that the group is considering the request.

Separately a Western military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the AP they have also heard reports that the junta asked for help from Wagner in Mali.

ECOWAS defence chiefs finalised an intervention plan on Friday after a mediation team was denied entry to Niger's capital Niamey to meet with junta leader General Abdourahmane Tchiani.

Algeria opposes military intervention

Algeria is categorically against any military intervention in Niger, Ennahar TV said late on Saturday, citing President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"A military intervention could ignite the whole Sahel region, and Algeria will not use force with its neighbours," Tabboune said in an interview with local media.