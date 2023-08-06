WORLD
Israeli Jewish settlers raid Palestinian village in occupied West Bank
Israeli soldiers accompanied the settlers, who set Palestinian-owned vehicles ablaze and attacked who protested.
The West Bank has witnessed frequent raids and attacks by Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces throughout the year. / Photo: AA / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 6, 2023

Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank have raided a Palestinian village, accompanied by soldiers.

Dozens of settlers conducted the raid in Et-Tevane, in the Mesafir Yatta area in southern Hebron, according to sources on Saturday.

Settlers set fire to Palestinian-owned vehicles and attacked Palestinians who protested, leading to fighting with residents.

Israeli soldiers intervened and used tear gas and rubber-coated bullets against Palestinians.

Some victims faced suffocation due to the tear gas.

Soldiers also assaulted and arrested a 19-year-old Palestinian, according to the Palestinian official news agency, WAFA.

Israeli violence in Ramallah

In another incident, a group of Jewish settlers gathered at a checkpoint to the entrance to Ramallah and threw stones at Palestinian-owned vehicles, causing damage.

At the entrance to the Turmus Aya district in Ramallah, Israeli soldiers opened fire on a vehicle, causing damage.

Israeli-occupied West Bank has witnessed frequent raids and attacks by Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces throughout the year.

