North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has toured the country’s key weapons factories, including those producing artillery systems and launch vehicles for nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, and pledged to speed up efforts to advance his military’s arms and war readiness.

Kim’s three-day inspections through Saturday came as the United States and South Korea prepared for their next round of combined military exercises planned for later this month to cope with the growing North Korean threat.

Some experts say Kim’s tour of the weapons factories could also be related to possible military co-operation with Moscow that may involve North Korean supplies of artillery and other ammunition as Russian President Vladimir Putin reaches out to other countries for support in the war in Ukraine.

During Kim's visit to an unspecified factory producing large-calibre artillery systems, he stressed the factory's "important responsibilities and tasks in perfecting (the North's) war readiness," North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday.

Kim praised the factory’s efforts to employ "scientific and technological measures" to improve the quality of shells, reduce processing times for propellent tubes and increase manufacturing speed, but also called for the need to develop and produce new types of shells, KCNA said.

At another factory manufacturing launcher trucks designed to transport and fire ballistic missiles, Kim said increasing the supply of the vehicles is a top priority for the military and complimented workers for establishing a "solid foundation" for production.

At a factory producing engines for cruise missiles and drones, Kim called for "rapidly expanding" production, KCNA said.

Kim's stops also included a small arms factory, where he stressed the need to modernise the weapons carried by soldiers. Photos published by state media showed Kim firing at least two different scoped rifles from a table.

United front against US