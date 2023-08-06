WORLD
2 MIN READ
Buildings collapse as magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits eastern China
Chinese authorities say at least 21 people are injured and 126 houses or buildings have "collapsed" from the earthquake, which was followed by 52 aftershocks.
Buildings collapse as magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits eastern China
Dezhou and the surrounding area administered by the city have about 5.6 million residents. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
August 6, 2023

An earthquake in eastern China before dawn knocked down houses and injured at least 21 people, according to state media, but no deaths have been reported.

The magnitude 5.5 quake occurred on Sunday near the city of Dezhou, about 300 kilometres south of Beijing, the Chinese capital, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The US Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.4.

The quake caused 126 homes to collapse and 21 people were injured, government broadcaster China Central Television and other news outlets reported.

TV broadcasters showed Dezhou residents who ran outdoors after the quake sitting on sidewalks in the predawn darkness. Video on social media showed bricks that had fallen from cracked walls.

Train lines were being inspected for possible damage, the official China News Service said. CCTV said gas service was shut off in some areas due to damage to pipes.

RECOMMENDED

Dezhou and the surrounding area administered by the city have about 5.6 million people, according to the city government website.

The quake was centered about 10 kilometres below the surface, according to the CENC.

"The closer to the surface the earthquake is, the stronger you are going to feel it," said Abreu Paris, a geophysicist at the US Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center.

Tremors were felt in parts of Beijing, but authorities said no damage from the earthquake was found in the capital.

RelatedEarthquakes shake southwestern China
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients