WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy rains continue to flood northeast China as death toll climbs
Torrential rain brought on in the aftermath of Storm Doksuri is the most severe recorded in 140 years, when records began in the Asian country.
Heavy rains continue to flood northeast China as death toll climbs
Clean-up operations are ongoing after the overwhelming rainfall, authorities say. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2023

Six more people have died and another four missing after torrential rain hit China's northeastern Jilin province, state media reported, the latest fatalities from more than a week of weather-related disasters across the country.

Citing local authorities, state news agency Xinhua reported the latest casualties on Sunday in the northeastern city of Shulan.

Heavy rains in the area had now "basically ended", Xinhua said, with almost 19,000 evacuated and 21 "temporary relocation facilities" set up.

China has been hit with record heavy rains in recent weeks, with Beijing saying on Friday that natural disasters had caused 147 deaths or disappearances last month.

Clean-up operations are ongoing after the overwhelming rainfall, which destroyed infrastructure and flooded entire districts across mainland and northern China.

State broadcaster CCTV broadcast video of recovery efforts in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, showing villagers using shovels to clear muddy water from buildings.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedNatural disasters impact millions, kill 147 in China — emergency ministry

Millions of people have been hit by extreme weather events and prolonged heatwaves around the globe in recent weeks, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.

Officials in China said on Saturday that at least 10 people had been killed in floods in a city in Hebei province, one of the most affected by the rains, where more than 1.5 million people have been evacuated.

A red alert remained in force in Beijing as of midday Sunday due to "geological risks" such as landslides linked to the bad weather.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients