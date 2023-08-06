A shooting on a street in the United States capital has left three people dead and two others hospitalised, police have said.

Officers responded to the sounds of gunshots around 0000 GMT (8 pm local time) on Saturday in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road Southeast and found five victims who had been shot.

Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene and two men were transported to area hospitals, Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Pamela Smith said during a news conference at the scene.

The conditions of the hospitalised victims were not immediately known.

"This kind of gun violence is not acceptable in the District of Columbia. This is not a war zone. We want our residents to feel safe," Smith said.