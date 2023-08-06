Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party calls for "unbiased" and "consistent" policies in the fight against terrorism and all hate crimes, urging Sweden to avoid "double standards."

Party spokesman Omer Celik said that they strongly condemn the provocation by YPG/PKK sympathisers targeting Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Stockholm, and the stance of Swedish authorities who tolerate this incident.

"We expect Sweden to adopt a counterterrorism policy without double standards and a consistent and effective policy against all hate crimes," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group carried out a provocative act by putting LGBT symbols on the so-called effigy of Erdogan at an LGBT gathering held in Sweden’s capital Stockholm.

Carrying pieces of cloth symbolising the YPG/PKK terror group, the demonstrators also opposed Sweden’s NATO bid.