WORLD
2 MIN READ
Maldives former president Yameen ruled ineligible for presidential election
Yameen's ineligibility is based on serving an 11-year jail sentence for money laundering and bribery charges, asserts Election Commission.
Maldives former president Yameen ruled ineligible for presidential election
Yameen,  the former president  was sentenced to 11 years in prison on money laundering and bribery charges in December 2022.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
August 6, 2023

The Supreme Court of Maldives ruled that the incarcerated former President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom cannot run in the presidential election scheduled for September this year.

The unanimous verdict, which is seen as another setback for Yameen's Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), came on Sunday, on a petition the former president filed against the country's top election body that rejected his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, according to the Maldives News Network.

According to the Election Commission, the rejection of Yameen's candidacy was made due to the fact that he is serving an 11-year jail sentence.

Reading the verdict, Justice of the Supreme Court Husnu Al Suood said that Yameen does not meet the eligibility conditions stipulated under Article 109 of the Constitution.

The full bench of the court agreed with Suood’s ruling.

RelatedMaldives ex-leader Yameen vows appeal after 11-year jail sentence

Yameen's candidacy

RECOMMENDED

Yameen, the leader of the main opposition PPM, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on money laundering and bribery charges in December 2022.

Despite his imprisonment, he submitted his candidacy for the September 9 election last week.

The EC rejected Yameen’s candidacy based on two main factors; his criminal conviction, and his failure to settle the fine he was ordered to pay as part of his sentence.

The PPM is expected to announce its new presidential candidate soon.

The refusal of Yameen's candidacy has ignited political tension in the Maldives. Supporters of the former president are voicing their displeasure over what they view as a politically motivated decision.

RelatedMaldives’ ex-president Yameen freed after conviction overturned
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients