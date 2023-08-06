Remembering Hiroshima

On August 6, 1945, during the Second World War, the United States dropped an atomic bomb named "Little Boy" on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. This devastating aerial bombing resulted in the deaths of at least 140,000 people, mostly civilians, including several women and children.

After the Hiroshima catastrophe, three days later, another atomic bomb named "Fat Man" was dropped on the city of Nagasaki, resulting in the immediate death of over 75,000 people.

However, not all of the casualties were caused by the blasts of the bombs. Thousands more perished in the weeks and months that followed due to radiation sickness, severe burns, and other injuries.

Many died without getting medical support, those who went to the city for help died from radioactive rain.

It is known that the reason then-US President Harry Truman ordered the use of atomic bombs was to offset the Soviet threat in East Asia and Eastern Europe, as well as to make a show of strength to the USSR.

While the Americans announced that the death toll from the atomic bombings was 117,000, the Japanese said it was close to half a million. Survivors, called "Hibakusha," suffer from cancer, disfigurement, and hard-to-treat diseases.

The bomb destroyed 70 percent of Hiroshima.