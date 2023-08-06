Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank who the police alleged were on their way to carry out an attack.

The police said special forces on Sunday had "thwarted a squad from the Jenin refugee camp that was on its way to carry out an attack".

According to the Quds News Network, the vehicle was hit with over 100 bullets.

The dead included Naif Abu Tsuik, 26, who the army said was a “leading military operative” from the Jenin refugee camp.

Hazem Qassem, a Hamas Gaza spokesman, said the deaths would not go unpunished.

"The enemy, which assassinated three of our Palestinian people, will not escape paying the price of its crimes," he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the Israeli forces and said Israel "will continue to act against those who seek our lives anywhere and at any time".