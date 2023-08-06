Pakistan announced it would send its squad to participate in the forthcoming cricket World Cup in India, a move widely seen as an opportunity for millions of fans to watch another high-voltage competition between the two arch-rivals.

The much-awaited decision was announced on Sunday by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry in a statement amid escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries that have been locked in a string of land and sea disputes for decades.

"Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC (International Cricket Council) Cricket World Cup 2023," the statement said.

Islamabad said it believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.

Concerns over security