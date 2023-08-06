WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan to join cricket World Cup in India amid diplomatic tensions
India and Pakistan, who share fraught relations, have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the last decade.
Pakistan to join cricket World Cup in India amid diplomatic tensions
Islamabad believes the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
August 6, 2023

Pakistan announced it would send its squad to participate in the forthcoming cricket World Cup in India, a move widely seen as an opportunity for millions of fans to watch another high-voltage competition between the two arch-rivals.

The much-awaited decision was announced on Sunday by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry in a statement amid escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries that have been locked in a string of land and sea disputes for decades.

"Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC (International Cricket Council) Cricket World Cup 2023," the statement said.

Islamabad said it believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.

Concerns over security

RECOMMENDED

India has ruled out travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 31.

"Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup," it maintained.

Islamabad, however, expressed its "deep" concerns about the security of its cricket squad during the mega event, which is slated to take place in October and November.

"We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India," the statement concluded.

Although hockey continues to be the national sport for both India and Pakistan, politicians have used cricket as a tool for diplomacy to help mend fences.

RelatedCricket's biggest showdown: India will host Pakistan at World Cup
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients