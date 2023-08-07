WORLD
3 MIN READ
Four Syrian regime soldiers killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus
Israel has conducted hundreds of air strikes in Syria in recent years, primarily hitting Iran-backed forces, Hezbollah militants, and Syrian regime's military sites.
Four Syrian regime soldiers killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus
An explosion hit the town of Sayyida Zeinab on the outskirts of Damascus on July 27, 2023 / Photo: AFP / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
August 7, 2023

Four Syrian regime soldiers were killed and four others wounded in Israeli air strikes near the capital Damascus early Monday, state media said, citing a military source.

"At 2:20 am (2320 GMT Sunday), the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting areas in the vicinity of Damascus," state news agency SANA reported.

The attack killed "four soldiers and wounded four others", it said, reporting unspecified material damage and adding that Syrian air defences intercepted some of the missiles.

An AFP correspondent in the capital reported hearing the sound of explosions.

During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its archfoe Iran to expand its footprint there.

On July 19, Israeli air strikes near Damascus killed three regime fighters and wounded four others, a war monitor said at the time.

RelatedSyria: Deadly Israeli attack puts Damascus airport out of service

Condemnation

RECOMMENDED

Syrian regime's news agency, SANA had reported two soldiers were wounded in those strikes. It quoted a military source as saying the bombing targeted "certain positions in the vicinity of Damascus".

Assad regime's foreign ministry had condemned that attack "in the strongest terms".

In a statement carried by SANA, it called on the United Nations and the Security Council to "take immediate action" to oblige Israel "to desist from these criminal policies".

Early last month, regime media said Israel had carried out air strikes near the government-held city of Homs.

The Israeli army later said it struck an anti-aircraft battery after rocket fire.

On June 14, Israel carried out air strikes near Damascus wounding a regime soldier, according to SANA.

Previous Israeli strikes have put both Damascus and Aleppo airports out of service.

And in late March and early April, Israel stepped up its strikes on Syria with four raids on regime-held areas in less than a week, targeting positions of Syrian regime forces and pro-Iran groups.

Related'Israeli strike' hits Syrian regime soldiers in Damascus
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Syrian security convoy enters YPG-occupied Hasakah city centre
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Iranian president orders nuclear talks with US as Trump voices hope for deal
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Iran signals quiet diplomacy with US as naval tensions simmer
Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez wins Costa Rica presidential race
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Israel wants US to attack Iran, but Trump favours tough diplomacy: report