Cambodia's army chief Hun Manet has been appointed as the country's new leader by the king after having effectively been given the post from his father Hun Sen, who ruled for nearly four decades.

On Monday, following a request from Hun Sen, one of the world's longest-serving leaders, King Norodom Sihamoni issued a royal decree stating that he "appoints Dr. Hun Manet as the prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia for the 7th mandate of the parliament".

Days after a landslide victory in July's election, Hun Sen announced he was stepping down as prime minister and handing power to his eldest son.

The polls were widely decried as a sham after the main opposition challenger, the Candlelight Party, was barred from running over a technicality, with the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) winning all but five seats in the 125-member lower house.

To officially become the country's next leader, 45-year-old Hun Manet and his cabinet must win a confidence vote in parliament set for August 22.

The lower house is overwhelmingly stacked with members loyal to Hun Sen and he has pursued a ruthless campaign against any opposition, banning parties and forcing adversaries to flee abroad.

The incoming government will usher in a crop of young ministers, with some taking posts vacated by their fathers.

While insisting he would not interfere with his son's rule, Hun Sen has also promised Cambodians that he will continue to play a prominent role in politics.

"It is not the end yet," he said on Monday following the appointment, adding he would continue serving in other positions until at least 2033.

After stepping down, Hun Sen will become president of the Senate early next year and acting head of state when the king is overseas.