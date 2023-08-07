WORLD
Sudanese army strikes RSF positions near presidential palace
Intense clashes have been ongoing for over 100 days between the army and the paramilitary RSF, particularly in strategic areas around the capital Khartoum and in the western part of the country.
Intense clashes have been ongoing for over 100 days between the army and the RSF, particularly in strategic areas around the capital and in the western part of the country.
By Meryem Demirhan
August 7, 2023

The Sudanese Armed Forces have conducted their first aerial bombardment of positions of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the presidential palace, which has been controlled by the paramilitary group since April.

The army subjected RSF forces positioned near the Armored Units Command in the capital Khartoum to intense aerial bombardment on Sunday.

RSF positions in the three cities known as the tripartite capital - Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri - also came under heavy artillery fire from the army.

The RSF had surrounded the General Command Headquarters near the presidential palace.

The US, Norway and the UK meanwhile called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan.

Deadly clashes

The Sudanese army had previously announced that dozens of RSF members were killed and 10 military vehicles were destroyed in the attacks on RSF positions near the Armored Units Command in the southern part of the capital.

Intense clashes have been ongoing for over 100 days between the army and the RSF, particularly in strategic areas around the capital and in the western part of the country.

During the conflict, which has lasted for more than 100 days, over 3,000 people have lost their lives, tens of thousands have been injured, and approximately four million people have been displaced, with most of the violence concentrated around the capital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
