The Sudanese Armed Forces have conducted their first aerial bombardment of positions of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the presidential palace, which has been controlled by the paramilitary group since April.

The army subjected RSF forces positioned near the Armored Units Command in the capital Khartoum to intense aerial bombardment on Sunday.

RSF positions in the three cities known as the tripartite capital - Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri - also came under heavy artillery fire from the army.

The RSF had surrounded the General Command Headquarters near the presidential palace.

The US, Norway and the UK meanwhile called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan.