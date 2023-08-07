France has suspended its development aid and budget support to Burkina Faso, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The brief statement issued on Sunday did not give the reasons for the aid cut.

But the announcement came days after Burkina Faso and Mali, both with military rulers, declared their strong backing for the junta that deposed Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum in a military coup last month, a split from the position of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS), which gave the coup leaders a seven-day deadline to reinstate Bazoum or they would consider forceful means.

France’s development aid to Ouagadougou is said to be estimated at $530 million (€482 million), while budget support for 2022 amounted to $14.30 million (€13 million).

Paris supports ECOWAS