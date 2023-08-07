WORLD
2 MIN READ
France suspends financial aid to Burkina Faso for supporting Niger coup
Burkina Faso and Mali juntas have declared strong backing for coup leaders in neighbouring Niger.
Burkina Faso, which witnessed two coups last year, is battling an insurgency that spilt over in 2015 from neighbouring Mali, which is also run by the military. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
August 7, 2023

France has suspended its development aid and budget support to Burkina Faso, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

The brief statement issued on Sunday did not give the reasons for the aid cut.

But the announcement came days after Burkina Faso and Mali, both with military rulers, declared their strong backing for the junta that deposed Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum in a military coup last month, a split from the position of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS), which gave the coup leaders a seven-day deadline to reinstate Bazoum or they would consider forceful means.

France’s development aid to Ouagadougou is said to be estimated at $530 million (€482 million), while budget support for 2022 amounted to $14.30 million (€13 million).

Paris supports ECOWAS

The two West African countries, which border Niger, declared that they would consider any military intervention in Niger a "declaration of war."

On Sunday, as the ECOWAS deadline expired, there was uncertainty over whether the West African bloc would go ahead with a military intervention.

But on Saturday, as the deadline drew closer, France's Foreign Ministry announced its "firm and resolute" support for efforts by ECOWAS to reinstate Bazoum.

President Bazoum was detained by members of the Presidential Guard on July 26, who later that evening announced the takeover of the government.

Two days later, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, the commander of Niger's Presidential Guard, declared himself the head of a transitional government.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
