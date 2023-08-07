WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippines summons China envoy as tensions escalate over disputed waters
The Philippines has issued over 400 diplomatic protests to Beijing since 2020 over its "illegal activities" in the South China Sea, according to Manila.
Philippines summons China envoy as tensions escalate over disputed waters
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has insisted since succeeding Duterte that he will not let China trample on his country's maritime rights. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 7, 2023

Manila has summoned Beijing's envoy after the China Coast Guard blocked and water cannoned Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos said.

Manila's responded on Monday to the incident, which took place on Saturday as the Philippine Coast Guard escorted charter boats carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies for Filipino military personnel stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

The Philippine military and coast guard have accused the China Coast Guard of breaking international law in blocking and firing water cannon at the re-supply mission, which prevented one of the charter boats from reaching the shoal.

Another charter boat was successful in unloading its cargo.

China said it had taken "necessary controls" against Philippines boats that had "illegally" entered its waters.

"Our Secretary of Foreign Affairs summoned Ambassador Huang today and gave him a note verbale including pictures, video about what happened and we are awaiting their reply," Marcos told reporters.

"The position of China, of course, is they say 'this is ours so we are defending it' and we, for our part, are saying 'no, we own it so we are defending it'. So that becomes a grey area that we are discussing."

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

RelatedPhilippines accuses China of 'offensive' actions against its vessels
RECOMMENDED

Sovereignty claim unlawful

Saturday's incident was the first time since November 2021 that the Chinese coast guard had used water cannon against a Philippine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal.

"The Philippines condemns in the strongest terms the latest incident of harassment perpetrated by China Coast Guard, People's Liberation Army Navy and Chinese maritime militia vessels," said the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, which includes representatives of various government agencies.

"As a low tide elevation, Ayungin shoal can neither be the subject of a sovereignty claim nor is it capable of appropriation under international law," the task force said in a statement.

The Philippines insists the Second Thomas Shoal is part of its exclusive economic zone.

Unlike Marcos, former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, who was in power from 2016 to 2022, was reluctant to criticise his more powerful neighbour as he sought closer ties with Beijing in the hope of attracting investment.

Marcos has gravitated towards the United States, seeking to strengthen defence ties with the Philippines' former colonial ruler and longtime ally.

RelatedBiden reaffirms US commitment to Philippines' security
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients