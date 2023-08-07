As Türkiye prepares to mark its 100th anniversary, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the country's vision is to be among the world's system-building actors.

"Our vision is to make Türkiye one of the system-building actors at the 'Century of Türkiye.' We will reach this big goal by foreseeing and shaping change," Fidan said in an address to Turkish ambassadors serving abroad and at home.

The envoys gathered in the capital Ankara for the 14th Ambassadors Conference to discuss regional and international developments, global trends, and recent challenges and opportunities.

"We will work with other countries to establish an effective and inclusive international system that embraces humanity, eliminates global injustices, addresses economic inequalities, and produces peace, security, stability, and prosperity," Fidan said.

With the awareness that major changes require strategic patience and strong will, Türkiye will proceed with "modest but steady" steps, he added.

"While implementing these steps, we will act in line with four basic strategic goals. These are: To establish peace and security in our region, to establish our foreign relations on a structural basis, to develop an environment of prosperity and to advance our global goals," Fidan stressed.

Terror groups biggest threat to security

The biggest threat to security, peace, and stability in Türkiye's region is terrorist organisations and other proxy groups, the minister said.