When South Korean scientists claimed a potential leap in superconductor technology, the global scientific community was set abuzz, oscillating between anticipation and scepticism, as researchers worldwide hastened to reproduce the encouraging experiments.

Superconductors could revolutionise industries ranging from power grids to computing, making them a critical frontier in contemporary science and technology.

Picture a busy city during rush hour. Vehicles are moving along, but they must stop for traffic signals and slow down because of congestion.

This is similar to how electrical current behaves in an ordinary conductor, like a copper wire. It moves along but faces resistance, which leads to energy loss. Now, imagine an open highway with no slowdowns. That is more like a superconductor.

They are special materials that, under certain conditions, allow electrical current to flow freely without any resistance, like cars on a superhighway. This means no energy is wasted, which makes superconductors incredibly efficient.

But there is a catch: as of now, superconductors only work when cooled down to extremely cold temperatures, which is both expensive and inconvenient. That is why scientists around the globe are on a quest to discover superconductors that operate at room temperature.

Such a breakthrough would revolutionise our power grids, computer technology, transportation systems, and many more.

‘Super’ success?

That is why the scientific community swiftly turned its attention to a paper by the South Korean team, initially shared on the preprint platform arXiv, which claimed to have created a material which achieves superconductivity at ambient pressures.

If the group’s assertions withstand rigorous verification, this development could signify a major advancement in superconductor technology.

Nadya Mason, a condensed matter physicist at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, shares her cautious optimism with TRT World.

“It’s too early to tell, but exciting nonetheless. This is either a superconductor or a pretty unusual material. The great news is that the material synthesis is straightforward, so many people are attempting to confirm the results,” she says.

Ali Bozbey, an expert on superconducting electronics from TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara, mirrors the cautious optimism.

“Although superconductivity of matter is not yet generally accepted, the fact that it has not been clearly proven otherwise for two weeks by both experimental groups and theoretical groups can be considered as an important indicator,” he tells TRT World.

The implications of such a discovery could transform condensed matter physics, possibly paving the way for innovations as transformative as levitating vehicles and hyper-efficient electrical systems, previously the stuff of science fiction.

As materials science researcher Benazir Fazlioglu-Yalcin from Penn State University puts it: "should we unearth the secret of room-temperature superconductivity and successfully weave it into the fabric of our everyday lives, it would represent a breakthrough worthy of a Nobel Prize”.

“Beyond its practical applications, unravelling the mystery of superconductivity would shed light on profound aspects of physics, catalysing further discoveries and sparking innovative solutions to other scientific conundrums,” she says.

Doubts remain

The papers providing details about the alleged discovery were posted on the arXiv preprint server on July 22 and, according to many physicists, lacked comprehensive data that one would expect from such a significant claim.

In their paper, the Korean researchers boldly announced their work, saying, “for the first time in the world, we succeeded in synthesising the room-temperature superconductor”. The team also reported that their compound, named LK-99, exhibited an ability to repel magnetic fields, a critical characteristic consistent with superconductors.

Despite the fanfare associated with their announcement, the worldwide scientific community is now fervently attempting to validate or debunk these claims.

While a few preliminary nods have emerged supporting some of the claims, comprehensive validation, which could confirm or deny the existence of a room-temperature superconductor, remains absent.