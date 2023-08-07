Hindus and Muslims have clashed in the Indian state of Haryana a week after violence erupted during a Hindu procession in a Muslim neighbourhood, with a tomb and several vehicles torched and shops ransacked, according to police.

The violence has been spreading with the latest beginning on Sunday and continuing into early Monday when several people set fire to a Muslim tomb, police officials said.

No one was hurt, they said.

At least seven people have been killed in the confrontations, including the cleric of a mosque set on fire last week in the district of Gurugram, police said on Monday.

The unrest began during a religious procession by Hindus in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district last week on Monday.

The violence spread to neighbouring Gurugram the same night and continued through the next day, with a mosque being set on fire and its cleric killed, and several shops and eateries being vandalised or torched.

Tension between members of India's Hindu and Muslim communities has periodically flared into deadly violence for generations.

The latest trouble comes as some members of the Muslim minority say they are unfairly treated by the government of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government rejects the accusations.

Modi's silence

Modi is the first to showcase incidents or projects that reflect India’s rising prowess, but critics and analysts say he is often deliberately mute on controversies— such as the COVID-19 Delta surge across India or acts of communal violence.

“I think everybody is very puzzled by the prime minister’s silence,” said Arati R. Jerath, an independent journalist and political commentator.