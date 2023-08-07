Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being held in a small, dirty prison cell, one of his lawyer's said after being given access to the former cricket star in jail as he prepares to appeal against his graft conviction.

Khan, 70, has been at the heart of political turmoil since he was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence last year.

Police took Khan from his home in the city of Lahore on Saturday and transferred him to a jail in Attock district, near the capital Islamabad, where a court convicted him of graft charges arising from the unlawful sale of state gifts and sentenced him to three years in prison.

"I met Imran Khan who told me that 'they've put me in a C-class'," Naeem Panjutha, the lawyer, referring to conditions in the jail where he said he spent just under two hours with Khan preparing paperwork for filing his appeal.

"It is a small room which has got an open washroom where he said there were flies in the daytime and insects in the night."

Khan's legal team was also appealing to authorities to secure him better conditions in jail, Panjutha told reporters in Islamabad earlier.

Political prisoners are entitled to better "B-class" facilities, including access to television, newspapers and books.