WORLD
2 MIN READ
West African bloc ECOWAS to meet on Niger coup on Thursday
The extraordinary meeting was announced to address the political turmoil in Niger after the nation's military junta refused to comply with the ultimatum set by the regional bloc.
West African bloc ECOWAS to meet on Niger coup on Thursday
The summit on Thursday is to be held in Abuja, Nigeria / Photo: AP Archive. / AP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
August 7, 2023

West African bloc ECOWAS said its leaders would meet on Thursday on the crisis in Niger, whose military rulers have defied its ultimatum to cede power or face possible military action.

"ECOWAS heads of state (will) hold another extraordinary summit on the political situation in the Republic of Niger," the 15-member bloc said in its first official reaction after Niger's military government ignored Sunday's deadline to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The summit is to be held in Abuja, Nigeria, whose president, Bola Tinubu, is the current ECOWAS chairman.

Earlier on Monday, an ECOWAS source said West African nations were not envisaging an immediate military intervention at this stage.

RECOMMENDED

Italy and Germany called for a diplomatic solution in the troubled Sahel nation.

Neighbouring Mali said it and Burkina Faso - which have both been suspended from ECOWAS over their own military coups - were sending a joint official delegation to Niamey to show "solidarity (with) the people of Niger".

They have said military intervention would be tantamount to a "declaration of war".

RelatedNiger awaits ECOWAS response as junta ignores ultimatum to restore Bazoum
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move