Palestinian leaders meeting in Türkiye is of unique significance - Erdogan
On July 27, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniya, the Hamas group’s political chief.
President Erdogan added Türkiye would welcome Palestinians resolving their differences. / Others
By Staff Reporter
August 7, 2023

Palestinian president's meeting with Hamas political chief in Türkiye has a "different dimension," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, reiterating support for the Palestinian cause and the struggle of the Palestinian people.

"We hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara. On this occasion, we once again renewed our strong support for the Palestinian cause and the struggle of the Palestinian people," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

"The meeting of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniya, hosted by our country, added a different dimension to this visit," Erdogan said.

Erdogan added Türkiye would welcome Palestinians resolving their differences.

Ankara strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Türkiye rises to top in global system

Despite various problems in the global economy and in the region, Türkiye is taking firm steps towards its goals, Erdogan said.

"For the first time in centuries, Türkiye has had the opportunity to rise to the top league of the global system," he added.

The president stressed that the government continues to produce works and services for Türkiye regardless of the obstacles.

Following up on a pledge he made before being reelected this May, Erdogan reiterated his promise to introduce a new civilian Constitution for the country.

"In the 100th anniversary of our Republic, we want to save Turkish democracy from the coup Constitution and bring it together with a civil and libertarian Constitution," he said.

The current Turkish Constitution was introduced after a military coup in 1980. Erdogan has repeatedly pushed for a new Constitution to be drafted under civilian rule.

SOURCE:AA
