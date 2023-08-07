WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mali warns of 'catastrophe' if ECOWAS intervenes in Niger
Mali's diplomatic chief cautions against potential military intervention by ECOWAS to reinstate ousted president in Niger, as regional tensions rise.
Mali warns of 'catastrophe' if ECOWAS intervenes in Niger
Neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, both run by juntas, have expressed their opposition to any use of force against the coup leaders. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
August 7, 2023

A military intervention in Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore the ousted president could be a "catastrophe", Mali's head of diplomacy has warned.

President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown in a military coup on July 26, and ECOWAS had threatened possible military intervention if he was not restored by Sunday.

Neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, both run by juntas, have expressed their opposition to any use of force against the coup leaders.

"The military force that has been used in other... countries, we see the results — it' s a disaster," said Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

He was speaking alongside his Burkinabe counterpart Olivia Rouamba during an event aimed at deepening bilateral relations between the two juntas.

He said he "could not understand" why ECOWAS would send a military force to restore "fallen authorities", but would not provide arms to help the Sahel countries in their fight against violent extremism.

RECOMMENDED

The coup in Niger was condemned by Western nations and most African countries, but the Malian and Burkinabe juntas said they would view any intervention in Niger as a "declaration of war" against their own countries.

The prospect of armed intervention aroused concern in some quarters.

On Saturday, senators from Nigeria, a regional heavyweight, called on President Bola Tinubu — who is also the current chairman of the West African bloc — to "strengthen the political and diplomatic option".

ECOWAS and Western countries are calling for a return to constitutional order in Niger and the release of Bazoum, who is being detained.

RelatedNiger junta delegation arrives in Mali's Bamako
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move