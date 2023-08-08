The United States has said that occupied West Bank settlers' killing of a 19-year-old Palestinian was "terror," sharpening its tone on far-right Israeli violence.

The State Department's bureau in charge of the Middle East in a weekend post on Twitter, which has been rebranded X, strongly condemned the "terror attack by Israeli extremist settlers."

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller made clear Monday that the word choice was not an accident.

"The thinking is that it was a terror attack, and we are concerned about it, and that's why we called it that," he told reporters .

"We have also been clear that accountability and justice should be pursued with equal rigor in all cases of violent extremism, whoever the perpetrators are," he said.

He noted that Israel has made arrests, which he called "appropriate action."

Qusai Jamal Maatan was shot dead in Burqah, east of Ramallah, on Friday as armed settlers clashed with villagers.