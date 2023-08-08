Much of the eastern United States has been lashed with intense storms, leaving at least two people dead, hundreds of thousands without power and thousands of flights cancelled or delayed.

Millions of people were under severe weather alerts Monday, including tornado watches, as rain, strong winds and hail swept east along nearly the entire eastern seaboard, from Alabama to New York.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had predicted a "moderate risk" of hazardous storms, with gusts up to 130 kilometres per hour.

"Stay weather aware and make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings," the NWS in Baltimore and Washington said on social media on Monday.

As much of the severe weather danger subsided into the late evening, some areas faced flood threats as rain continued to fall.

Hail as large as 11.5 cm in diameter was recorded in Virginia, the NWS said.

Fatal extreme weather