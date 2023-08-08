Amid tensions at sea, a top Philippines senator has called called for a boycott of Chinese goods and companies.

Following Manila's protest to Beijing regarding the water cannon incident targeting its vessels last Saturday, a boycott is now being urged.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Tuesday also said Manila “should start looking for other trading partners instead of relying on China,” Daily Inquirer reported.

“So, we can just boycott the Chinese-made products, the Chinese companies coming in here to show our anger towards them in that way,” he said in a radio interview.

However, China has urged the Philippines to relocate its deteriorating warship from a reef in the disputed Spratly Islands of the South China Sea, where the incident occurred last week as Filipino vessels were en route to resupply stationed soldiers.