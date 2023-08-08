We are no strangers to the desecration of the Quran in Sweden and other parts of Europe. The history of book burnings in Europe dates back to the Middle Ages, when these acts held significant symbolism, extending far beyond mere written words.

According to Dr Farid Hafez, a senior research fellow at the Bridge Initiative at Georgetown University, book burnings take on a role of symbolic persecution when the targeted people are absent or deceased, with their representations destroyed.

“For me, book burning is a symbolic murder or symbolic destruction if the people these books symbolise cannot be eliminated,” he says.

Dr Hafez also cites German Jewish author Heinrich Heine's famous words, 'Those who burn books will ultimately burn people,' in reference to the historical context of the Spanish Inquisition.

During the Spanish Inquisition in the 1500s, Cardinal Ximenez de Cisneros ordered the public burning of all the Arabic books they could find in Granada. Except for the ones about medicine, the records suggest there were around 5,000 books that were put alight, according to various sources.

Experts say the recent incidents of Quran burning should be viewed in a historical context since such actions in the past have led to large-scale violence against minorities and weaker sections in society.

History of book-burnings in Europe

“Burning holy books like the Quran - or the Torah for that matter- is a hate crime,” says Lena Posner-Korosi in an interview, the head of the Jewish community in Sweden.

It was a grim reminder for her community because that made them recall the Nazi policy of burning banned books of Jewish authors, which was a prelude to the Holocaust.

Starting from May 10, 1933, student groups under Nazi influence conducted public bonfires where they burned books they deemed "not German." These burnings happened in 34 towns and cities with universities. The books of well-known Jewish, liberal, and leftist authors were tossed into the fires.

Consequently, many members of Jewish communities in Sweden and Denmark are now urging the authorities to take a tougher approach in response to these troubling events. “History has taught Jews what can come next when you start burning books,” Posner-Korosi adds.

She is calling for the existing legislation on hate crimes to be amended so that the burning of sacred texts is recognised as an illegal act.

Rashid Musa, former chairman of the Muslim Swedish Youth Organization, also thinks the historical context of the latest events also needs to be taken into account.

"The Swedish authorities are using free speech as an argument to allow him (Paludan) to burn the Quran, but we have to understand and also put this into historical context," said Musa in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

"We don't have to go that far into history as we can look at Bosnia in the mid-1990s, where Serbian fascists used to burn Bosnian literature and bomb libraries," he added.

In August 1992, a devastating incident occurred in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo, where nearly 2 million books were deliberately set on fire. This tragic event resulted in the destruction of Ottoman-era manuscripts and delicate 500-year-old brochures as the National Library of Bosnia and Herzegovina fell victim to shelling and burning by Serb forces.

Two of these devastating genocides have demonstrated a troubling pattern where book-burning incidents mark the beginning of a domino effect, leading to systemic violence against a particular group of people.

If left unchecked, experts urge that the consequences of such violent acts will escalate, posing a significant threat to the lives of countless Muslim individuals residing in Europe and beyond.

‘Mainstreaming’ Hate Crimes

The dark shadow of Europe’s violent history persists even today, with the rise of far-right ideologies propagating fascist worldviews fast penetrating into the continent’s political sphere. This phenomenon has contributed to an unsettling increase in hate crimes across the continent.

Far-right parties that were once on the margins of the political spectrum, are now attaining governmental positions alongside mainstream right-wing counterparts and this trend is being seen in various countries.