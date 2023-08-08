In a significant diplomatic boost for Palestine, Australia has declared it would revive use of the term "occupied Palestinian territories" in its official communications.

This change “is consistent with UN Security Council resolutions, it is consistent with the approach taken by key partners including the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and the European Union,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong told parliament.

“This is a term which has been used, including on past occasions by past foreign ministers and past governments, that is consistent with much of the nomenclature that is used within the UN context,” she added.

Last year Australia also rolled back an earlier decision to recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“The government has reaffirmed Australia’s previous and longstanding position that Jerusalem is a final status issue that should be resolved as part of any peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people,” Wong said of the earlier decision.

She said of the new change: “In adopting the term, we are clarifying that the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza, were occupied by Israel following the 1967 war, and that the occupation continues.”