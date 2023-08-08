An Islamic funeral was conducted on Tuesday in Ireland for Sinead O'Connor who died last month in London.

Thousands, including Irish singers Bono and Bob Geldof, took part in the ceremony as her cortege passed through her former hometown of Bray, 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of the nation’s capital of Dublin .

Her coffin was cheered by fans as it navigated the streets of Bray where she lived for 15 years.

It stopped outside her former home to allow mourners to pay their respects.

Umar Al-Qadri, the Islamic scholar and chief imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, led the service.

"Gifted with a voice that moved a generation of young people, she could reduce listeners to tears by her otherworldly resonance," he said.

O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat but continued to perform under Sinead O’Connor.