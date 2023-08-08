The Norwegian watchdog, Datatilsynet, said on Tuesday that Meta would be fined one million kroner ($97,000) per day, starting August 14.

Tobias Judin, head of Datatilsynet's international department, said the fine related to a decision made on July 14, where the agency had temporarily "imposed a ban on behavioural advertising on Facebook and Instagram".

"Meta's behavioural advertising entails intrusive surveillance of its users, negatively impacting their right to data protection and freedom of information," Judin said, adding that there were many vulnerable groups on the platforms, such as "young people, the elderly and people with cognitive disabilities."

"We are also concerned that sensitive personal data may be used for advertising purposes. We have therefore found that Meta's practices are contrary to data protection law," Judin continued.

Datatilsynet announced the ban on July 17 and originally said that Meta had until August 4 to take corrective measures.