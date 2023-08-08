A 29-year-old fan was killed in overnight clashes between rival supporters in the Greek capital, prompting European governing football body UEFA to postpone a Champions League qualifying game between AEK Athens and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb.

Eight fans were also injured in the extensive clashes on Tuesday, outside AEK’s stadium, while Greek police said they had made 88 arrests, mostly of Croatian supporters.

Amateur video of the incident showed chaotic scenes, with fans hurling flares and petrol bombs and clashing with wooden bats.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis to express his condemnation of the violence, with the Croatian government describing the clashes as “horrific".

After the fan's death, Greek authorities had requested that all supporters should be excluded from the match between at the Opap Arena.

Dinamo fans were officially already excluded under a previous ruling by UEFA.

AEK fan Kyriakos Mantzakidis, who runs a sports blog, said police should have prevented scores of Croatian fans from traveling to Athens.

“This was a murderous attack against ordinary people. Many of the people gathered in this area were not football fans,” Mantzakidis said. “It is a failure of the government to plan properly ... it was a good decision to postpone the game. The atmosphere was too tense".

'Bad Blue Boys'