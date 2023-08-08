BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US trade deficit shrinks in June due to reduction in imports
This came as exports fell by $0.3B to $247.5B, while imports dropped $3.1B to $313.0B.
US trade deficit shrinks in June due to reduction in imports
The Department of Commerce building is seen in Washington, DC / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 8, 2023

The US trade deficit narrowed in June on a bigger pullback in imports than exports.

According to government data released on Tuesday, the overall trade gap came in at $65.5B in June, down from a revised $68.3B figure in May.

While stronger-than-expected consumer spending has helped to boost US trade, analysts have noted that this could weaken going forward.

"Overall, trade flows continued to slow in the second quarter, both imports and exports," says economist Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

"A weaker trend could persist owing to the effects of monetary policy tightening globally, which is likely to slow demand and economic activity domestically and abroad," she added.

RECOMMENDED

To curb escalating inflation, central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have been swiftly increasing interest rates to suppress consumer demand.

Commerce Department data revealed that imports of various goods, including computers and industrial supplies, experienced a decline in June.

The trade deficit in goods with China decreased to $22.8B due to a larger decrease in imports compared to exports.

"Net trade was a huge swing factor in GDP growth last year, but we see few signs of another blowout in the trade deficit this year," says economists Ian Shepherdson and Kieran Clancy of Pantheon Macroeconomics in a recent report.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, trade has played a pivotal role. In 2022, the US trade deficit reached a new high due to a significant increase in imports of goods, including crude oil and consumer items like pharmaceuticals and household products.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks