Lawyers for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan filed an appeal on Tuesday against his conviction for graft, as he is incarcerated in a century-old prison at the beginning of a three-year term.

Unless overturned, the conviction will rule him out of contesting upcoming elections.

Pakistan's election commission on Tuesday issued a statement officially disqualifying Khan for five years.

He is being held at a colonial-era prison on the outskirts of historical Attock city, around 60 kilometres (40 miles) west of the capital Islamabad.

"We've submitted an appeal... our plea requests a temporary suspension of the trial court's ruling and seeks bail," Khan's lawyer Gohar Khan told AFP.

"The court will take up the case tomorrow and because the sentence is short we hope that Imran Khan will be granted bail in (several) weeks' time."

Power of attorney allowed Khan's legal team to file a bail application on his behalf Tuesday, and also appeal for him to be moved to a more comfortable "A-class cell", usually reserved for VIP inmates.