TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Robust diplomacy is an obligation for Türkiye's strategic position: Erdogan
Turkish ambassadors gathered in the capital Ankara for the 14th Ambassadors Conference to discuss regional and international developments, global trends, and recent challenges and opportunities.
Robust diplomacy is an obligation for Türkiye's strategic position: Erdogan
'We did not tarnish our independence and future in the fight against terrorism' Turkish President Erdogan says / Photo: AA Archive. / AA
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
August 8, 2023

For Türkiye, a country located at an important position geographically, it is a must for having a robust diplomacy, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Located in the heart of three continents, Türkiye cannot be an onlooker to developments. Being strong in the field and at the table is not an option for us; it is an obligation," Erdogan said in an address to Turkish ambassadors serving abroad and at home on Tuesday.

"We are in pursuit of protecting Türkiye's interests by employing all the tools of diplomacy and all the elements of hard and soft power," Erdogan said.

Türkiye has become a "playmaker country" that has left its mark on international relations, whose involvement is sought in many crucial issues, and whose attitude is closely followed, he added.

RECOMMENDED

Turning to the fight against terrorism, Erdogan said Türkiye did not take a step back in the face of terrorist groups, including ASALA and PKK.

"We did not tarnish our independence and future in the fight against terrorism," he added.

Türkiye's operations will continue until it eradicates the "terror scourge" that threatens the territorial integrity of Türkiye, as well as Iraq, Erdogan said.

RelatedPKK terrorists use refugee cards for free movement, privileges
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move