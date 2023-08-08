WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN restarts distribution of food in Ethiopia after months of suspension
The UN World Food Programme was testing new measures to deliver food assistance to just over 100,000 eligible people in four districts of Tigray.
UN restarts distribution of food in Ethiopia after months of suspension
Ethiopian porters unload food aid bound for victims of war after a checkpoint leading to Tigray in Mai Tsebri town, Ethiopia. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 8, 2023

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has said it had resumed distributing food aid in parts of Ethiopia's Tigray region after a three-month pause.

It said it started testing and verifying new measures on July 31 to deliver food assistance in four districts of Tigray to just over 100,000 eligible people.

"The test distributions are being rolled out at seven food distribution points where WFP and partners have completed targeting of beneficiaries and digitally registered them," the agency said in a statement.

WFP paused food aid to the northern region in May following reports of widespread theft of donations.

It then suspended aid to all of Ethiopia in June.

The United States did the same.

In a single Tigray town, enough stolen food aid to feed 134,000 people for a month was found instead for sale in markets, still marked with the US flag.

More than 20 million people need food assistance in Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, largely due to the Horn of Africa's worst drought in decades and a two-year conflict in Tigray.

The WFP had been providing emergency food assistance to nearly six million of them.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedUSAID, WFP halt food aid to Ethiopia's Tigray over diverted shipments

Criticism

The halt in aid was criticised by Ethiopia's government, which said it was investigating the claims of theft.

The WFP and the US Agency for International Development said they were working to ensure aid reached the intended recipients before resuming any assistance.

The WFP said it would continue to work with its partners in testing the latest measures prior to any wider distributions of aid, including to people in Amhara, Afar and Somali regions.

The development comes on the heels of fresh violence in Amhara, where clashes between regional militiamen and the military have quickly become Ethiopia's most serious security crisis since the end of the civil war in Tigray.

RelatedEthiopia declares a 'state of emergency' as Amhara violence escalates
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks