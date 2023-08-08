The leader of a prominent Colombian criminal group has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to US drug trafficking charges.

US District Judge Dora Irizarry announced the sentence for Dairo Antonio Usuga David, better known as Otoniel, at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have called Otoniel, 51, who led the Clan del Golfo cartel, the most violent Colombian trafficker since Pablo Escobar.

They requested a 45-year sentence for Otoniel, saying he led a "terrorist and paramilitary organisation" for nearly two decades and passed over a chance to demobilise through a Colombian government-led peace process.

"He ordered the killing, kidnapping, and torture of rivals, as well as individuals he believed were cooperating with law enforcement," the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn said in court papers.

"The defendant's desire for control and revenge simply cannot be overstated."

Lawyers for Otoniel requested a prison term of no more than 25 years, saying he grew up poor and was forced to fight as a child soldier in Colombia's 60-year conflict among leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitaries, criminal groups and the government.

They also said he had accepted responsibility.