Wednesday, August 9, 2023

1400 GMT — Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu has accused the US of 'war crimes' amid supplies of cluster munitions to Ukraine that are prohibited by international law.

According to the minister, the total amount of assistance provided to Ukraine by NATO, the EU, and their allies exceeded $160B

Shoygu noted that the US is "steadily raising the stakes, seeking supplies from allies of increasingly long-range and deadly weapons."

"The willingness of the West to invest in Ukraine a significant part of available resources in order to turn the situation on the battlefield in its favor creates serious risks of further escalation of the conflict," he warned.

More updates 👇

1721 GMT — Powerful explosion rocks optical plant near Moscow

At least 56 people were injured after a powerful explosion occurred at a Russian optical plant outside the capital Moscow, authorities said.

"In total, 56 people applied for medical help. 30 are now in hospital, six of them are in intensive care. Another 26 people went to emergency rooms, they did not need hospitalization," Andrey Vorobyov, Moscow region’s governor, said on Telegram.

Almost 160 rescuers and law enforcement agencies are working on the spot in the city of Sergiyev Posad, 74 kilometers (45.9 miles) northeast of Moscow, and that rescuers will need about 12 hours to clear the rubble, he added.

There may still be people left, three have already been removed – doctors assess their condition as serious ... The exact causes of the explosion remain to be determined - Moscow region’s governor Andrey Vorobyov

A total of 38 apartment buildings were affected by the blast, according to Vorobyov.

1550 GMT — At least 1 killed, 4 injured in shelling in Russia’s Belgorod region

At least one person was killed and four others injured due to shelling in Russia’s Belgorod, the region’s governor said.

“The village of Gorkovsky of the Grayvoronsky district came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Five shells exploded in the centre of the village, next to the school. The worst thing happened: one person died … Four more people were injured,” Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

Gladkov said that all four injured are being rushed to hospitals, adding that three of the injured received shrapnel wounds, while the other had a contusion.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the shelling.

1511 GMT — Ukraine claims ‘partial success’ in southern front against Russia

Ukraine claimed a “partial success” in the southern front against Russia.

“Our defenders had partial success in the direction of Urozhaine, Pryiutne and Verbove. Now they are fixed at the achieved boundaries,” Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in a statement on Telegram.

She said that that the Ukrainian army continued to conduct offensives in the direction of Melitopol and Berdiansk, adding that Russia conducted "unsuccessful attacks" near Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, and Staromaiorske.

In the east, Maliar said, the main direction of the Russian offensive continued to be Kupiansk, where she claimed an offensive group tried to advance “without success.”

“The operational situation is complex, but under control. The defence forces of Ukraine courageously hold back the enemy's offensive there,” Maliar said, adding that Russia has been “unsuccessful” in its offensives near the village of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region for the past several days.

1453 GMT — Suspected spy for Russia arrested in Germany – prosecutors

German prosecutors have arrested a man suspected of having passed on secret information to Russian intelligence agencies, the German federal prosecutor's office said.

The man, a German national whom the prosecutor's office identified only as Thomas H., approached the Russian consulate in Bonn and the Russian embassy in Berlin and offered his cooperation, it said.

On one occasion, the man passed on to a Russian intelligence service information obtained in the course of his profession, working for a division of the German Bundeswehr, it said.

1300 GMT — Ukraine shelling kills child in Donetsk - Russian official

A child was killed and two people were injured when a Ukrainian artillery shell hit a two-storey building in Donetsk, the Russia-appointed head of the region, Denis Pushilin, said on his Telegram channel.

The Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine had been partly under the control of pro-Russian separatists since 2014 until Moscow announced last year that it was annexing the province.