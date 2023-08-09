WORLD
China's economy slips into deflation as post-Covid recovery falters
China's economic recovery slowed after a brisk start in the first quarter, as demand at home and abroad weakened forcing authorities to roll out a flurry of policy measures to support the economy.
Deflation refers to falling prices of goods and services and is caused by a number of factors, including waning consumption. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 9, 2023

China has slipped into deflation as consumer prices contracted last month for the first time in more than two years, official data showed, as slowing domestic spending weighs on the country's post-Covid economic recovery.

The Consumer Price Index, the main gauge of inflation, fell 0.3 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, having flatlined in June.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had anticipated a 0.4 percent decline in the index for July.

It is the second round of disappointing data for the Chinese economy this week after figures showed the country suffered its biggest fall in exports for more than three years.

Deflation refers to falling prices of goods and services and is caused by a number of factors, including waning consumption.

And while cheaper goods may appear beneficial for purchasing power, deflation poses a threat to the broader economy.

Real estate turmoil

As prices fall, consumers tend to postpone purchases in the hopes of further price cuts.

A lack of demand then forces companies to reduce production, freeze hiring or lay off workers, and agree to new discounts to sell off their stocks - weighing on profitability even as costs remain the same.

China experienced a short period of deflation at end of 2020 and early 2021, due largely to a collapse in the price of pork, the most widely consumed meat in the country.

Prior to that, the last deflationary period was in 2009.

And many analysts fear a longer stretch of deflation this time around, as China's main growth engines stall and youth unemployment is at a record high of over 20 percent.

Ongoing turmoil in real estate, a sector that has long accounted for a quarter of China's GDP, is the "main source" for this "deflationary's hock", said economist Andrew Batson of Gavekal Dragonomics.

Deflation is also being driven by flagging exports - historically a key source of growth for the Chinese economy, Batson said.

