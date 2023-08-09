Kenya's government and the opposition are set to launch talks aimed at resolving a bitter political feud following a spate of deadly protests over electoral reforms and the high cost of living.

Wednesday's talks will be conducted by a 10-member joint committee and are due to start at 0830 GMT.

But no timeframe has been set for their duration and the exact agenda is the subject of contention.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has organised 10 days of demonstrations since March - most blighted by violent confrontations with the police - to demand an audit of last year's election that brought President William Ruto to power.

At least 20 people have died in the clashes, according to official figures, although rights campaigners put the toll much higher.

The unrest in one of East Africa's most stable democracies has provoked alarm at home and abroad and spurred calls for mediation to end the standoff.

Odinga's Azimio La Umoja coalition said it wants to discuss the rising cost of living as well as electoral reforms after Odinga lost his fifth bid for the presidency to Ruto, claiming he was cheated of victory.

However an earlier draft agenda did not include the economic crisis nor a raft of tax hikes introduced in July, angering Kenyans suffering from spiralling prices for basic goods such as fuel and food.

Critics accuse Ruto of rowing back on promises made during the August 2022 election campaign, when he declared himself the champion of impoverished Kenyans and pledged to improve their economic fortunes.

'Peace not paralysis'