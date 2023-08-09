There is no longer systematic and institutional discrimination against Armenians in Türkiye, but sporadic and isolated incidents could still take place, an Armenian family in Istanbul has said.

"I do not think that Armenians were subjected to discrimination after the 2000s. Armenian Markar Esayan even entered the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye as a deputy. If there had been marginalisation, he would not have been able to enter,” Harutyun Kuran, general manager of Luys Media, told Anadolu.

Recalling that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently presented an award to Armenian designer Sevan Bicakci, he said: “The top brass of the state is embracing them this way, so the rest of the society can be more positive toward minorities.”

Stressing that he had never been discriminated against at any stage of his life, he said his family has been living in Istanbul for four generations.

As for the Armenian community in Türkiye, he said they consider themselves a part of the country.

Kuran said there was a lot of disinformation about Armenians living in Türkiye in the past, but this situation has changed recently.

There is a lot of “information pollution” about minorities in society, he said, adding that the minorities “should not withdraw into their shells.”

He also refuted the perception that Armenians living in Türkiye are not Turkish citizens and do not pay taxes.

“Armenians live all over Anatolia and this should be a unifying factor,” he said, adding that the Armenians also left many cultural heritages to Anatolia.