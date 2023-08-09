Mali and Burkina Faso have urged the United Nations and African Union to prevent by all possible means any military intervention in Niger, where the military deposed an elected president last month.

In a joint letter on Tuesday addressed to the AU Peace and Security Council and the UN Security Council, the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso and Mali, Olivia Rouamba and Abdoulaye Diop, said the extent of the consequences of military intervention "would be unpredictable."

The two countries, where the military overthrew governments in 2020 and 2022, have openly sided with the Niger junta.

Contrary to the position of the West African bloc the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which imposed heavy sanctions on Niger's junta in the aftermath of the coup and threatened military intervention to restore constitutional order, Mali and Burkina Faso declared that military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against them.

Solidarity with Niger junta