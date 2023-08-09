WORLD
Police indicated they have gathered enough evidence to charge the 29-year-old with pre-meditated murder.
Daniel Sancho, the son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre, assists Thai police with investigations after he was arrested on charges of murder / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 9, 2023

The son of a Spanish actor who confessed to killing and dismembering another foreigner on a popular Thai tourist island has been placed in pre-trial detention.

Police on the island of Koh Pha Ngan stated on Wednesday that they gathered enough evidence to charge Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, with pre-meditated murder following his appearance in court on Monday.

"We have enough evidence and it is now up to the court to start the trial process," chief investigator Somsak Nurod said.

"He is now in detention," Nurod added.

Sancho, employed as a chef, travelled to Thailand on July 31 as a tourist. He is the son of the renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho.

Police found body parts at a rubbish dump in Koh Pha Ngan that are believed to belong to Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, a 44-year-old Colombian plastic surgeon.

CCTV footage obtained by local media showed Sancho and the victim on a motorcycle together shortly before the remains were discovered.

Police said Sancho's motive for the killing was unclear.

On Sunday, Sancho accompanied investigators to multiple sites where he allegedly dumped body parts.

On Tuesday Sancho's lawyer told reporters that his client was feeling relaxed and was undergoing a 10-day coronavirus isolation period at the jail.

Under Thai law, pre-meditated murder convictions carry the death penalty.

Sancho's family is in touch with the Spanish Embassy in Bangkok and an agent for his father issued a statement asking for "maximum respect" for their privacy, "in these delicate and completely confusing moments".

Thailand is known for its overall safety and infrequent violent crimes. Koh Pha Ngan's renowned white sandy beaches attract numerous backpackers to its famously lively "full moon" parties.

In 2017, Artur Segarra, another Spaniard, was found guilty of killing a businessman in Bangkok and disposing of the dismembered body parts into the Chao Phraya River.

SOURCE:AFP
