The son of a Spanish actor who confessed to killing and dismembering another foreigner on a popular Thai tourist island has been placed in pre-trial detention.

Police on the island of Koh Pha Ngan stated on Wednesday that they gathered enough evidence to charge Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, with pre-meditated murder following his appearance in court on Monday.

"We have enough evidence and it is now up to the court to start the trial process," chief investigator Somsak Nurod said.

"He is now in detention," Nurod added.

Sancho, employed as a chef, travelled to Thailand on July 31 as a tourist. He is the son of the renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho.

Police found body parts at a rubbish dump in Koh Pha Ngan that are believed to belong to Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, a 44-year-old Colombian plastic surgeon.

CCTV footage obtained by local media showed Sancho and the victim on a motorcycle together shortly before the remains were discovered.