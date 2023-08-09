India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaction over deadly ethnic conflict in the country's northeast, in his first parliamentary speech since his defamation conviction was suspended.

Gandhi's fiery address to the chamber on Wednesday was part of a no-confidence debate demanding the government's resignation for letting the unrest fester for months.

"You are throwing kerosene in the whole country. You threw kerosene in Manipur, and lit a spark," Gandhi said, with cheers from supporters and jeers from rival lawmakers.

"You're set on burning the whole country. You are killing Mother India", he added.

Modi's administration is being forced this week to defend its conduct over violence in Manipur state that has killed at least 120 people.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is regularly accused by opponents of fomenting divisions for electoral purposes, and India will hold general elections early next year.

The ruling BJP has a large majority in the 543-member lower house and is expected to comfortably defeat the no-confidence vote, which it has dismissed as a headline-grabbing gimmick.

"India's army can bring in peace in one day but you're not using it," Gandhi told fellow lawmakers.

"If Modi doesn't listen to the voice of India, then whose voice does he listen to?"

Soldiers have been rushed in from other parts of India to contain the violence and a curfew and internet shutdown remain in force across most of the state.

