UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has "unequivocally condemned" a deadly attack on a mosque in Syria’s central city of Homs, stressing that attacks on civilians and places of worship are unacceptable.

In a statement on Friday, Guterres said those responsible for the attack must be identified and held accountable, according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"Attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable," Guterres said, adding that accountability was essential.

He noted that Syrian authorities had denounced the attack and reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism.