The death toll from the collapse of an old residential building in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli has risen to nine, authorities have said.

The five-storey building collapsed earlier on Sunday in Tripoli’s Bab al-Tabbaneh neighbourhood. Search and rescue operations are continuing at the site.

Imad Khreich, director general of the Lebanese Civil Defence, told reporters that 15 people have been pulled from the rubble, including six who were rescued alive.