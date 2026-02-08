WORLD
1 min read
Death toll from building collapse in northern Lebanon rises to nine
The director general of civil defence says rescue teams pulled 15 people from the rubble, including six survivors.
Death toll from building collapse in northern Lebanon rises to nine
Rescuers search for survivors after building collapse in northern Lebanon. / AFP
February 8, 2026

The death toll from the collapse of an old residential building in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli has risen to nine, authorities have said.

The five-storey building collapsed earlier on Sunday in Tripoli’s Bab al-Tabbaneh neighbourhood. Search and rescue operations are continuing at the site.

Imad Khreich, director general of the Lebanese Civil Defence, told reporters that 15 people have been pulled from the rubble, including six who were rescued alive.

RECOMMENDED

Rescue teams are still attempting to reach around eight people believed to be trapped beneath the debris, according to information obtained by Anadolu.

Tripoli Mayor Abdel Hamid Karimeh earlier said that six people were killed and seven others injured in the collapse.

RelatedTRT World - Lebanon to demolish blast-hit Beirut port silos over safety concerns
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official
Fresh protests in Melbourne as Herzog wraps up Australia visit
Tragedy on Nile as ferry sinks, leaving 15 dead in Sudan
Ticket shock as FIFA World Cup resale market drives prices sky high
Argentina's Milei faces unprecedented worker backlash as unions take to streets
Indian oil minister certain of Jeffrey's 'taste in people', denies wrongdoing in Epstein links
Arab League convenes emergency talks over Israel's push for occupied West Bank control
Canada lowers flags nationwide after deadly school massacre as police confirm teen gunman
US lawmakers accuse Pam Bondi of running 'massive Epstein cover-up'
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements