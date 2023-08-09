WORLD
Multiple deaths after explosion rips through passenger bus in Somalia
The attack occurs on a road between Qoryoley and Marka districts outside Somalia's capital, killing six people and injuring another 12.
The SNA reported on its account on X, formerly known as Twitter that the governor of the Lower Shabelle region had said a terrorist attack had caused the explosion. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
August 9, 2023

At least six people have been killed in an explosion targeting a passenger bus travelling in a region outside Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the state news agency reported.

Somali News Agency, citing Mohamed Ibrahim, the governor of the Lower Shabelle region, said on Wednesday that the attack happened on a road between Qoryoley and Marka districts and another 12 people had been injured.

The news agency reported on its account on X, formerly known as Twitter that Ibrahim had said a terrorist attack had caused the explosion.

