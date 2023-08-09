TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Russian Embassy will provide consular services in Northern Cyprus — TASS
Approximately 50,000 Russian citizens live in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), where services will be carried out "regularly".
Russian Embassy will provide consular services in Northern Cyprus — TASS
Russian Embassy will begin providing consular services to Russian citizens in Lefkosa, the capital of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). / Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
August 9, 2023

Russia will begin providing consular services to its citizens in the capital of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Lefkosa, a Russian state-run news agency said.

According to TASS, an official from Russia’s Embassy in the Greek-administered Cyprus stated, “We will soon start providing consular services in the northern part of Lefkosa city. The work will be carried out regularly.”

The official indicated that this step is taken to fulfill Russia’s obligations towards Russian citizens residing in the TRNC, noting that the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and France have been providing consular services there for a long time.

RECOMMENDED

It is stated that approximately 50,000 Russian citizens live in the TRNC.

RelatedWar and peace: How Türkiye’s military intervention led to founding of TRNC
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies