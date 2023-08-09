More than 90 arrested Croatian football fans were led in handcuffs to appear before an investigative magistrate in Greece for their alleged involvement in deadly football fan violence, as police set up highway roadblocks and additional border checks to search for more suspects.

The youths – many with their shirts pulled over their heads to hide their identity – appeared in court a day after a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death outside AEK Athens’ stadium, prompting the cancellation of a Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb.

Amateur video of the attack showed dozens of youths wielding bats and iron bars running past the stadium, as flares and petrol bombs exploded. Ten people were injured and four remain hospitalised.

Police in Greece earlier arrested six Croatian nationals as they attempted to flee the country. Five of the suspects were detained in the northwestern port of Igoumenitsa as they prepared to board a ferry bound for Italy, while the sixth was arrested on a bus bound for Albania. police said.

More violence was feared later Wednesday as Athens club Panathinaikos faces Marseille in a Champions League qualifier, which was set to go ahead under strict security measures at Leoforos Stadium in the centre of the Greek capital.

'Tragic errors'

Police were preparing a cordon around the stadium and set up patrols at nearby intersections and subway stations. The vice president of the European Commission, Greek politician Margaritis Schinas, condemned “the horrible violence” that occurred at AEK’s stadium.

“(There is) no place for violence and hooliganism in European football,” he wrote in an online post, adding that he had contacted the head of European football's governing body, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, to discuss the incident.

The Greek capital will also host the European Super Cup next week between Manchester City and Sevilla.