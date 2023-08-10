With two children – four and two – cradled in her arms, Caasho Axmed Cali walked for five days to reach the Buul-dooy refugee camp in Baidoa, Somalia.

It was last November, and Cali, 40, was desperate to get out of their village, Misaajidkii eel-jeethow in Bakool, one of the many regions ravaged by successive droughts and facing acute food shortages in the African country.

Today, Cali is among an estimated 2.5 million climate refugees in Somalia, living in camps for internally displaced people (IDPs).

“Drought killed our animals and forced us to flee,” Caasho tells TRT World, painfully recalling the death of over 100 goats, some of whom she remembers by name.

She had to leave her husband and their three older children as she made the 150–km trek along with another woman and her three children from the same village.

Five consecutive failed rainy seasons have left half of Somalia’s estimated 16 million people in urgent need of aid, the United Nations said earlier this year, although parts of the country last year avoided an official famine declaration that some experts had been expecting.

Last year, the country saw “43,000 excess deaths” as the human-induced climate crisis intensified the frequency and severity of droughts and consequent food insecurity.

And internal conflicts – some localised and others widespread – have exacerbated the crisis, like the violence unleashed by the Al Shabab terror group, which controls large swathes of territories in the southern regions of the Horn of Africa country.

The Bay, Gedo and Bakool regions in Somalia’s south are the worst hit by the ongoing drought.

Rising temperatures, changing rain patterns, and more extreme weather is causing repetitive droughts, threatening food security and risking internal conflicts.

Growing crisis

Somalia is the second most climate-vulnerable country globally, although it “contributes (only) 0.03% to greenhouse gas emissions”. Chad is at the top spot.

The ‘Gu’ rainy season in Somalia, which runs from April to June, is crucial for supporting agricultural activity and replenishing water and pasture.

The country, however, experienced five consecutive failed or below-normal rainfall seasons, leading to drought conditions in most parts of Somalia with sectoral consequences.

The drier-than-normal conditions have led to vegetation wilting and killed millions of livestock that are critical for people’s lives. The drought has destroyed crops and reduced farming productivity throughout the country.

The Shabelle and Jubba–the two major rivers–saw reduced water flow or even dried up during the drought, severely impacting livelihoods and food supply.

The country is already grappling with high inflation and soaring food prices due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Violent clashes over the limited grazing or agricultural lands in the agro-pastoral areas of the country have also led to the loss of lives and persistent communal tensions.

The Al Shabab terror group is a major contributing factor to the growing crisis.

The group has banned humanitarian organisations from operating in the areas it controls, denying critical aid to reach affected communities.

The Somali government recently launched a military operation against the Al Shabab, taking the conflict deeper into rural areas.

As a punitive measure against local communities, the group destroys properties and critical water infrastructure in areas it loses or fears it might lose to government forces.

According to a recent report by the World Weather Attribution initiative, human-induced climate crisis "has made events like the current drought much stronger and more likely; a conservative estimate is that such droughts have become about 100 times more likely”.

Road ahead

Adam Aw Hirsi, Somalia’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, tells TRT World that the country “needs to invest in climate-friendly mega projects such as water harvesting dams and catchments and mangrove forests.”

These programmes, he adds, “will reverse the environment degradation and climate fury on the one hand, and help with food security and employment on the other”.

These initiatives, however, require investing in capacity-building and skills development initiatives, including training programmes on water conservation, sustainable natural resource management, and disaster preparedness.

Communities in Somalia have valuable traditional knowledge and adaptation strategies developed over generations to cope with drought and other environmental challenges.

Moreover, empowering local organisations and creating is central to building community resilience.

Abdullahi Osman, CEO of Hormuud Salaam Foundation—Somalia’s first corporate foundation— tells TRT World that inclusive and participatory decision-making processes that involve Somali organisations, particularly the private sector, are essential for the response.

He says that Hormuud addresses the climate problem in Somalia by investing in clean energy, discouraging deforestation and “offering climate-related scholarships to students so that they can lead and implement crisis responses.”