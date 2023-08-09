It was born in the break, all those decades ago — that moment when a song's vocals dropped, instruments quieted down and the beat took the stage.

It was then that hip-hop came into the world, taking the moment and reinventing it.

Something new, coming out of something familiar.

At the hands of the DJs playing the albums, that break moment became something more: a composition, repeated in an endless loop, back and forth between the turntables.

The MCs got in on it, speaking their own clever rhymes and wordplay over it. So did the dancers, the b-boys and b-girls who hit the floor to break-dance.

It took on its own visual style, with graffiti artists bringing it to the streets and subways of New York City. It didn’t stay there, of course.

A musical form, a culture, with reinvention as its very DNA would never, could never. Hip-hop spread, from the parties to the parks, through New York City’s boroughs and then the region, around the country and the world.

And at each step: change, adaptation, as new, different voices came in and made it their own, in sound, in lyric, in purpose, in style. Its foundations steeped in the Black communities where it first made itself known and also spreading out and expanding, like ripples in water, until there’s no corner of the world that hasn’t been touched by it. Not only being reinvented, but reinventing.

Art, culture, fashion, community, social justice, politics, sports, business: Hip-hop has impacted them all, transforming even as it has been transformed. In hip-hop, “when someone does it, then that’s how it’s done.

When someone does something different, then that’s a new way,” says Babatunde Akinboboye, a Nigerian-American opera singer and longtime hip-hop fan in Los Angeles, who creates content on social media using both musical styles. Hip-hop “connects to what is true. And what is true, lasts.”

Those looking for a hip-hop starting point have landed on one, turning this year into a 50th-birthday celebration.

August 11, 1973 was the date a young Clive Campbell, known as DJ Kool Herc around his Bronx stomping grounds, deejayed a back-to-school party for his younger sister in the community room of an apartment building on Sedgwick Avenue.

Campbell, who was born and spent his early years in Jamaica before his family moved to the Bronx, was still a teen himself at that time, just 18 when he began extending the musical breaks of the records he was playing to create a different kind of dancing opportunity.

He'd started speaking over the beat, reminiscent of the “toasting” style heard in Jamaica. The style quickly gained popularity in New York City and its metro region.

Englewood, New Jersey youth joined in, crafting rhymes to match the beats. By 1979, they tried out as rappers for Sylvia Robinson of Sugar Hill Records. The Sugarhill Gang released "Rapper's Delight," a hit that reached number 36 on Billboard's Top 100 and even topped charts in various European countries.

“Now what you hear is not a test: I’m rappin’ to the beat/And me, the groove, and my friends are gonna try to move your feet,” Michael “Wonder Mike” Wright said in one of the song’s stanzas. Wright says he had no doubt the song — and, by extension, hip-hop — was “going to be big.

“I knew it was going to blow up and play all over the world because it was a new genre of music,” he says.

“You had classical jazz, bebop, rock, pop, and here comes a new form of music that didn’t exist.” And it was one based in self-expression, says Guy “Master Gee” O’Brien.

“If you couldn’t sing or play an instrument, you could recite poetry and speak your mind. And so, it became accessible to every man.”

Female voices also made their mark in the hip-hop scene, with figures like 14-year-old Roxanne Shante from Queens, NYC, gaining recognition in 1984 as one of the earliest female MCs.

She participated in The Roxanne Wars, a pioneering example of rappers engaging in song battles with each other using their tracks.

“When I look at my female rappers of today, I see hope and inspiration,” Shante says.